Golin & Virgo Health chief: 'Fully flexible working allows us to recruit more diverse talent'
In an effort to attract candidates from more varied backgrounds and move away from being “London-centric”, Golin and Virgo Health have begun actively recruiting people from across the country on flexible working arrangements, PRWeek has learned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>