The Vaccine Project Newsletter: One year into the pandemic, 10 takeaways and a vote for hope

To this day, you probably remember exactly where you were when you learned about the chilling terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. If you are of a certain age, you may also have a finely etched memory of what you were doing when humans landed on the moon on July 20, 1969 or when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963 at the age of 46.

The coronavirus is a different kind of monstrosity, not so much a sudden strike of lightning on a single day as a relentless advance of quicksand over time—first up to our ankles, then our knees, waist and neck. Or the inexorable tide of a tsunami, coming at us in pitiless surges.

It was one year ago tomorrow, on March 11, 2020, that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, declared a global pandemic of COVID-19. At that time, just over 4,000 people had died of a brand-new disease caused by a brand-new virus.

The year that followed has confirmed our worst fears about the toll of pain and sorrow a pandemic can exact. We have now reached 29 million reported cases in the U.S. and 117 million worldwide. More than 2.6 million people on the planet have died of COVID-19, half a million of them in this country alone. And counting.

Numbers tend to lose their impact when they soar into the millions. What we can all relate to is the family member, friend, neighbor or colleague we have lost to this disease. In a global pandemic, degrees of separation quickly evaporate. An Axios-Ipsos poll in late February tells us that one in three Americans personally know someone who has died of COVID-19.

Without a doubt, 2020 had to be the “most difficult year in history” for the nursing home and assisted living industries, as Danielle Brown, James M. Berklan, Lois Bowers and colleagues have diligently chronicled in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, Senior Living and Home Care Daily. Of the 525,000-plus COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., one in three were residents or staff of long-term care facilities.

On the infinitely brighter flip side of that coin, the head of a leading nursing home association calls the 90% drop in nursing home cases over the past three months “astonishing,” “amazing” and “fantastic,” Brown reports. It’s a combination, he says, of the effectiveness of vaccines and the inclusion of long-term care residents and staff in the first priority group for immunization.

While the elderly population as a whole has borne the cruelest slings and arrows of the pandemic, the virus has reached into every corner of our earthly existence, upending life and living as we thought we knew them. Collateral damage is everywhere, from empty school classrooms to long lines at food pantries, and from millions of jobs lost to troubling surges in substance use and mental health disorders. Add to that the “moral injury” an ICU nurse in Texas feels “when I leave a hospital bursting at the seams and all the bars and stores are full of people.”

Thankfully, we’ve also learned that miracles can and do happen. A year ago, Moderna had not even begun Phase 1 studies; the company’s first investigational vaccine went into the first investigational arm on March 16, 2020. Pfizer/BioNTech did not start human trials of its vaccine until early May. The star-crossed name of Operation Warp Speed was not officially announced until May 15.

This Manhattan Project of life-saving R&D has already given us three highly effective vaccines in the U.S. and at least 10 worldwide, with many more in development. Seriously: A year ago, would you have bet on having even one good vaccine in hand at this time? Would you have taken the “over” on administering two million shots a day before the first day of spring 2021?

Tomorrow night at 10 pm Eastern time, on the National Geographic channel, you can watch “Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine,” a documentary collaboration between Nat Geo and Pfizer. My newsletter partner and muse, Larry Dobrow, has the pertinent details in MM+M, noting that Pfizer committed to the project long before knowing it would have a signature success story to tell.

As we move past the one-year milestone, we pause to remember and honor the stricken, to thank the valiant and caring, and to share lessons learned along the way. Here are 10 takeaways from a year like no other.

Source: Getty

10. We’re all in this together.

Global means global, with cases and deaths reported in 192 countries. Vaccination needs to succeed at every latitude and longitude. In a world where international travel—remember international travel?—creates readily accessible pathways for transmission of infectious disease from one country to another, world health leaders are spot-on when they say “none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.”

The litmus test for year two of the pandemic will be whether we can vaccinate the population in sufficient numbers to quell the spread of the virus and its proliferating variants and achieve herd immunity, or something closely resembling it.

9. We dropped the communication ball early on, but the game is not over.

Messaging around this devastating new disease and its transmission, detection and prevention needed to be clear, consistent and coordinated. Instead, too often we have experienced what Dobrow calls “messaging miasma”—soft, shape-shifting and scattershot.

If information whiplash were a CPT Code, the diagnoses would be off the charts. We’ve gone from mixed signals about wearing masks last spring to ever-changing versions of who has priority for vaccination to fretting over what we can and can’t do after being vaccinated. (This just in: fully vaccinated people can begin to gather safely indoors, per new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Diana Ernst has more in MPR). Most regrettably, essential public health messages have become politicized and polarizing, and the rocky rollout has been nothing to write home about.

Now more than ever, clear and consistent communication is essential. As Marc Iskowitz noted recently in MM+M, we have undersold the vaccine but have a chance to make up for lost ground. Can we start with the most rudimentary of the rudiments? Suffering and death are bad, life and living are good. Disease transmission is bad, masks and social distancing are good. COVID-19 = bad, vaccine = good. Now that’s not Neanderthal thinking!

The recently launched Ad Council/Covid Collaborative education campaign takes a healthy step in this direction in a 30-second spot that emphatically declares, “The vaccines are safe and effective. They’re going to save lives.” Freeze those frames! Play them back in slo-mo. That’s the punchline.

The campaign is grounded in the belief that any attempts to coerce or cajole people into getting vaccinated will backfire. Instead, the goal is to “meet people where they are” and invite them in for a conversation: “Getting back to the moments we miss starts with getting informed. It’s Up to You.” It’s a chummy way to invite and obtain not only informed but enlightened consent.

The CDC can provide a further assist by doing what it has done with the flu: estimate the number of illnesses prevented, hospitalizations avoided and lives saved by vaccination.

8. All politics—and pandemics—are local.

The war may be global but the pivotal battlefronts are in your community, your hospital and your neighborhood. Even the new crop of federal/state vaccination megasites can’t begin to do their job without a hearty corps of local hands on deck. My wife and I learned this first-hand when we had the privilege of getting shot number one at a community center in Teaneck, NJ, run by Holy Name Medical Center (where our daughter Hilary was born). It was a model of local efficiency, caring and competence. Thank you all for being there.

When it comes to winning vaccine confidence, credible messages now pouring forth from the CDC and the Ad Council campaign are important and helpful. But winning hearts and minds and arms requires feet on the street, leveraging the friendly persuasion of trusted local messengers and the effectiveness of one-on-one conversations. It’s the equivalent of a door-to-door campaign in the most pivotal “election year” in memory.

7. Science rocks.

By now we recognize that Operation Warp Speed was an unfortunate tagline for the vaccine effort, although it was not a misnomer. In retrospect, what we could have done was share the narrative early on that a decade or more of R&D laid a solid foundation for rapid development, manufacture and mass testing of vaccine candidates.

As the CDC notes, messenger RNA technology is new to the public but not unknown to the scientific community. Sara Holoubek points out in MM+M that mRNA is nothing less than “the penicillin of our age.” It’s not too late to take what the vaccine-hesitant view as a liability (development was suspiciously speedy) and turn it into an asset (there are good reasons for the rapid pace and we are the lucky beneficiaries).

Writing in The Atlantic, sociologist Zeynep Tufekci, a member of the MM+M Health Influencer 50, puts things in perspective: “Vaccines that drastically reduce hospitalizations and deaths, and that diminish even severe disease to a rare event, are the closest things we have had in this pandemic to a miracle—though of course they are the product of scientific research, creativity and hard work. They are going to be the panacea and the endgame.”

6. The underbelly of our healthcare system has been exposed.

The coronavirus pandemic has illuminated—and exacerbated—longstanding inequities in healthcare for the historically underserved. It has also called new and much-needed attention to the vital role played by social determinants of health: access (or lack thereof) to food, clothing, shelter, education and safety.

We’re also experiencing any number of pandemics within the pandemic—of hunger, unemployment, domestic violence, substance use and mental health disorders, the latter two the subject of Congressional hearings this week. The good news is that by shining a light on these problems, we are better equipped and motivated to do something about them.

A new program called Vaccine Community Connectors, coordinated by America’s Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, aims to vaccinate two million seniors in at-risk communities in the next 100 days. The effort will reach out to individuals to answer questions about vaccines, schedule appointments and coordinate transportation to and from vaccination sites.

The Department of Health and Human Services just announced a $250 million program to fund health literacy projects in 73 underserved communities (30 urban and 43 rural), to encourage pandemic safety measures and vaccination. California, meanwhile, has decided to direct 40% of vaccine doses to the areas hardest hit by the pandemic. Equity is the newly identified North Star.

5. The world around us is forever changed.

We’ve been forced to re-examine and reimagine just about every aspect of life and living, from the way we work to the ways in which we educate our children and take care of those who cannot live on their own. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We’ll take lessons learned and apply them to making things better in the new day that lies ahead.

In conversations about the Zoom economy and potential reluctance to go back into the office, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that working from home is essentially a white-collar luxury not accessible to those doing the riskiest jobs out there—like protecting our health and safety, and keeping us fed. Healthcare professionals will gladly forego the applause and the hero worship if we will simply wear our masks, keep our distance, get our shots… and not become their patients.

4. A pandemic brings out the best and the worst in us.

Three men from the Baltimore area set up a fake Moderna website designed to fool people into thinking they could buy vaccine directly, one of many scams that proliferate in such dire times. Worse, vaccine misinformation and disinformation are a poisonous perpetual ooze from the swamp of social media. And then we have vaccine tourists who travel from posh zip codes like Beverly Hills to poverty-ridden zip codes in South Los Angeles to get their shots.

On the other hand, the scales tip heavily in the direction of benevolence when we consider the sheer volume of spontaneous human goodwill generated by the pandemic. Take your pick of inspiring stories – me, I’ll vote today for the 12-year-old in New York who stays on his laptop after a day of remote schooling to make hundreds of vaccination appointments for the technology-challenged. It’s also heartening to see rival big pharma companies helping each other out with vaccine manufacturing, almost as heartwarming as seeing Gimbels and Macy’s patch things up in Miracle on 34th Street.

3. We miss each other, and we need each other.

The Ad Council/Covid Collaborative campaign suggests that if we can get this disease under control, we can all get back to the moments we’ve missed, known in the pre-digital age as Kodak moments. We haven’t seen our daughter Meredith, based in the Bay Area of California, for more than a year except on a screen. Millions of you have stories just like this.

In New Hampshire, a senior living facility has put together a Verified Vaccinated Visitors (3V) policy that allows fully inoculated visitors unrestricted access to the community, although masking and social distancing will still be required. However, they won’t be able to implement this program until an outbreak down the road at Dartmouth College is tamed, Kimberly Bonvissuto reports in McKnight’s Senior Living.

2. We must learn to live with uncertainty.

We don’t do ambiguity and nuance well. We don’t want endless “ifs.” We want resolution, answers, closure, a definitive ending in the final episode of the miniseries. We want to know who shot JR and whether it was real or a dream sequence.

The likelihood is that we won’t cross a definitive finish line with COVID-19. The pandemic won’t end with a bang, but a whimper.

And we’ll take that whimper in whatever form it comes. There probably won’t be a V-E Day or a V-J Day parade or cascades of confetti from the rooftops. We will, however, need to celebrate every small victory and every measurable breakthrough, whether it’s sending home the last COVID patient from a local hospital or reaching the threshold of vaccination that will allow public health experts—and the rest of us—to breathe easier. And hug again.

“Nothing in medicine is ever 100%, but we have good reason to believe that there will be a large and meaningful reduction in transmission with the vaccines and that, because of this, vaccines are really our ticket out of the pandemic,” infectious disease physician Aaron Richterman told MM+M. “A simple way to think about this is that the vaccine will make every activity massively safer both for the person getting the vaccine and for those around him/her.”

As we do in the wake of any natural disaster, we’ll survey the wreckage, clean it up and rebuild a stronger edifice than the one we had before. We’ll construct houses of brick rather than houses of straw or sticks. When the big bad wolf of the next pandemic comes huffing and puffing at our door, we’ll be ready.

1. Hope springs eternal in the human breast.

That’s not Will Shakespeare but good old Alexander Pope, who came up with a few other gems during his lifetime that could easily be applied to the pandemic: “A little learning is a dangerous thing… Fools rush in where angels fear to tread… To err is human, to forgive, divine… Act well your part, there all the honour lies.”

Inevitably, the news of each day will deliver doses of pessimism and optimism. Questions without easy answers, such as whether vaccines will help prevent transmission of disease, get magnified by constant scrutiny (they probably will help, but we don’t yet know to what extent and that uncertainty feeds doubt). We’re better off keeping our eye on the macro prize and not getting bogged down in the micro details of the day-to-day, hour-to-hour and minute-to-minute news that flashes on our phones.

In the same article quoted earlier in this dispatch, Tufekci says public health experts can help by providing an exit strategy: “We should encourage people to dream about the end of this pandemic by talking about it more, and more concretely… Offering clear guidance on how this will end can help strengthen people’s resolve to endure whatever is necessary for the moment—even if they are still unvaccinated—by building warranted and realistic anticipation of the pandemic’s end… Hope will get us through.”

In declaring a pandemic a year ago, the WHO described it as a crisis touching every sector of life, calling on each one of us to act well our part. “We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable.”

Let’s do it.

…and some songs

Get Together, The Youngbloods

Breathe Again, Toni Braxton

You Raise Me Up, Secret Garden featuring Brian Kennedy

Humble and Kind, Tim McGraw

That’s What Friends Are For, Dionne Warwick and Friends

Canon in D (Pachelbel), Brooklyn Duo

Many thanks for joining us here in this space. It’s always good to invite you in, masks not required. Until tomorrow’s edition of the Haymarket Coronavirus Briefing, stay safe, be well, have faith, get vaccinated.