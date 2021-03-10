How HMRC solved the comms challenges of the Government’s COVID-19 response
The extraordinary challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 required entirely new solutions from the UK Government and, as a result, the HMRC Communications team faced challenges we could never have imagined mere months earlier.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>