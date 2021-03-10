Exclusive: Cabinet Office spending £2.5m on consultants to cut comms staff
A company specialising in change management has been awarded a £2.5m contract to oversee major job cuts at the Government Communication Service (GCS), provoking fury among Civil Service unions, PRWeek can reveal.
