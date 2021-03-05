Back to the 80s, rowing the Atlantic, women's traffic lights and spamming bosses – how brands marked IWD

Lego, Cadbury, TfL, Burberry, The North Face, British Gas, Häagen-Dazs and more have run creative campaigns that 'Choose to Challenge' and celebrate the achievements of inspirational women across the world. Here's a selection of that work.

by Arvind Hickman