The PR Week: 3.4.2021: Peter Land, Dick's Sporting Goods

Added 3 hours ago

Land talks about how the retail chain has maneuvered business during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Audio

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Peter Land, chief communications and sustainability officer at Dick's Sporting Goods.

They discuss New York Women in Communications' launch of its #WomenHeard campaign to support women struggling during the pandemic; Rema Vasan stepping up to be president at Marina Maher Communications; Weber Shandwick helping educate the public about the ACA special enrollment period; the PRWeek Salary Survey 2021 findings; and industry people moves.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters