The PR Week: 3.4.2021: Peter Land, Dick's Sporting Goods

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Peter Land, chief communications and sustainability officer at Dick's Sporting Goods.
They discuss New York Women in Communications' launch of its #WomenHeard campaign to support women struggling during the pandemic; Rema Vasan stepping up to be president at Marina Maher Communications; Weber Shandwick helping educate the public about the ACA special enrollment period; the PRWeek Salary Survey 2021 findings; and industry people moves.