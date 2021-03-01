Beattie's intent – not the mortifying, messed-up message – is what matters most

The backlash against Gordon Beattie, who has been accused (wrongly, in my view) of prejudice in a social media post, is almost as offensive as his words were misguided. Let’s be clear: both sides are trying to play anti-discrimination for their own purposes – and nobody is the winner.

by Arvind Hickman