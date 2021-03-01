Syneos appoints point man for reputation offer among global hires
Syneos Health Communications has hired former Eli Lilly corporate comms leader Mark Sudwell as head of its value, access and reputation offer, alongside a European creative director and a raft of other global appointments.
