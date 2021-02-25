Millennials, how do you feel about Dunkin’ jumping on avocado toast trend (5 years late)?

Better late than never?

For millennials, avocado toast was the hottest brunch trend of 2016. So Dunkin’s decision to add the dish to its menu this week left some consumers scratching their head as to why the coffee chain waited so long to jump on the bandwagon.

Some Twitter users rejoiced at the news, while others wondered if Dunkin’ clientele would even want avocado toast.

Are you abandoning your dreams of home ownership to get your hands on Dunkin’s new offering?

