Millennials, how do you feel about Dunkin’ jumping on avocado toast trend (5 years late)?

For millennials, avocado toast was the hottest brunch trend of 2016. So Dunkin’s decision to add the dish to its menu this week left some consumers scratching their head as to why the coffee chain waited so long to jump on the bandwagon.

Some Twitter users rejoiced at the news, while others wondered if Dunkin’ clientele would even want avocado toast.

did anyone ask for dunkin to make avocado toast? just wondering — bmic (@brookemiccio) February 25, 2021

Dunkin' Donuts serving avocado toast is a national tragedy — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 25, 2021

broooo, dunkin donuts has avocado toast now. as a millennial, i can absolutely forget ever owning a house — Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) February 23, 2021

Are you abandoning your dreams of home ownership to get your hands on Dunkin’s new offering?