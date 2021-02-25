'Make social media CEOs accountable for harmful content' - The PR Show tackles regulation
A new category that defines social media platforms between a publisher and a tech company is needed and senior executives, such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, should be held personally accountable for harmful content and regulatory breaches, according to digital media experts.
