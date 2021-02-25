How Daft Punk and Paddy Power 'Punk’d' the Brits in 2014 - Behind the (Classic) Campaign

Alas, Daft Punk announced they were to split this week after 28 years. Pete Mountstevens, chief creative officer at Taylor Herring, discusses the agency's mischievous 2014 campaign for the superstar French electronic duo.

by Pete Mountstevens