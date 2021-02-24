Genesis Motor North America CEO says he is ‘heartbroken’ about Tiger Woods crash

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA: After golf legend Tiger Woods’ horrific crash in a Genesis GV80 SUV, Genesis Motor North America president and CEO Mark Del Rosso released a statement saying he was “heartbroken” about the news.

In the statement, which Genesis Motor North America tweeted late Tuesday, Del Rosso said, “I am heartbroken to hear that Tiger was in an accident this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Woods was driving a Genesis GV80 early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when he crashed. The GV80 was a courtesy car for players at the Genesis Invitational. Woods promoted the brand last weekend at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

The SUV’s safety features have received media attention after the crash, with local law enforcement officials telling Automotive News that the overall integrity of the GV80 saved Woods’ life. Genesis is a Hyundai brand.

Medical officials at Harbor-University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center provided a late-night update on Woods’ condition via the golf superstar’s Twitter account. Harbor-UCLA chief medical officer and interim CEO Anish Mahajan explained that Woods suffered extensive injuries to his leg but is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” after surgery.

Genesis Motor North America representatives were not immediately available for additional comment.