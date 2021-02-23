It is no secret that the PR industry has a diversity problem, and after the social unrest of last year, the issues of race and representation are in full view.

The challenges within the industry have been exacerbated by the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black and brown communities and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

While encouraged by the statements and actions taken by agencies on the diverse leadership front, Candance Steele Flippin, senior adviser for equity and justice at APCO Worldwide, says she would “caution agencies to recognize that these statements and activities, while great, need to be meaningful.”

“It's very easy for anyone who’s interested in joining your agency to reach out to their network to see if those statements are real,” Flippin says. “You gotta do the work.”

As Black History Month comes to an end, this PRWeek video highlights the work to be done long after February is over. This is what it’s like to be Black in PR 2.0.

Check out the PRWeek 2018 What it's like to be Black in PR video here.