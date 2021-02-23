MoneySuperMarket's Lloyd Page gets top comms and marketing role at fast-growing used car app
MoneySuperMarket marketing director Lloyd Page has joined UK online used car marketplace Motorway as its first chief marketing officer, a role that includes PR strategy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>