Atalanta appoints former Telegraph foreign correspondent to senior role
Alex Spillius has joined Atalanta, a firm providing advocacy, campaigning and strategic comms services, as a senior advisor focused on high-level communications and political strategy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>