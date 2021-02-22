PRWeek UK Top 150: entry deadline extended

Agencies on PRWeek UK's database have been sent a reminder email from UK editor John Harrington on Monday morning (22 February) with a link to the questionnaire. If you or a colleague did not receive the email, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com to be sent it.

The questionnaire asks for revenue, headcount and other information relating to the UK, as well as data related to the Middle East. The information will be used for rankings tables and in-depth features as part of the Top 150 project.

Danny Rogers, PRWeek's UK & EMEA editor-in-chief, said: "The PRWeek league tables are accepted as the gold standard indicator of the PR industry. It is vital that all agency bosses enter their figures for this report. 2020 was obviously a tough year with the strong possibility that many businesses will have seen a drop in revenues. But 2020 was also a year when transparency and integrity came to the fore; a time for business leaders to stand up and be counted."

Agencies are urged to complete the questionnaire even if they think they fall below the Top 150 revenue threshold. This is because there will be opportunities to be included in other tables - including sector tables, the 'bubbling under' list and the independent agencies ranking.

Agency bosses may also be quoted as thought leaders in accompanying features.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report - which asks for data both globally and in the US - is available for non-UK agencies. Agencies do not need to fill out this questionnaire to be included in the UK Top 150 table. However, if they would like to be in the global agency ranking table, or the US table, the questionnaire must be completed. For more information, click here.

Click here to view the Top 150 articles from 2020.

