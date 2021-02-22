BCW's Kenyan affiliate suspends employee over bribery allegations
Kenyan PR agency Engage BCW has suspended an employee over allegations that he tried to bribe a journalist working on a Bureau of Investigative Journalism investigation on British American Tobacco (BAT).
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>