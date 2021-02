This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Caitlin Hayden, BAE Systems' SVP of communications, who talks about running a comms team of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussĀ T.J. Ducklo resigning from the White House press team; Q4 results from Omnicom; Edelman's new content studio and the launch of Dashboard Daily.