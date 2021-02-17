The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Focusing on the fence-sitters, appreciating the “slow yes”

I have lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania most of my life, long enough to recognize a bottleneck when I see one. Let’s hope that the bumper-to-bumper delays we are experiencing on the Road to Vaccination are mostly just volume and not a five-car — or God forbid, a 133-car-and-truck — pile-up around the next bend.

We are being asked to stay in our lane until we can put on our turn signal for the next available vaccination slot. On the turnpike and in supermarkets, they open extra lanes when traffic builds up. Where is our E-Z Pass when we need it most?

As is true in any situation shrouded in the fog of uncertainty, we just want to know what’s going on. The vaccine-envious ask, “Mom and Dad, are we there yet?” The vaccine-hesitant want to know, “Is it safe?”

That’s why communications are in the driver’s seat of this vehicle. We need one of those overhead highway signs that says you are 20 miles but 39 minutes away from your destination; we need to manage expectations. And we need signs that say: When you get there, you’ll be okay.

This edition of the Vaccine Project Newsletter is 3,057 words long and will take you nine minutes to read.

The communications effort

The race is not only vaccines versus the virus and its mutant ninjas. It’s also straightforward, accurate information versus creeping crapola.

The takeaway: Here’s an aphorism for these challenging times: The truth is paywalled but the lies are free.

Source: Getty

The rollout

We’re gaining on it: Almost 40 million first doses and 15 million second doses have been given as of Tuesday, per the CDC. Maybe slow and steady really does win the race.

The takeaway: How a vaccine becomes a vaccination is now more complicated than how a bill becomes a law. This needn’t be a Darwinian free-for-all or a dystopian Hunger Games.

Source: Getty

The challenges

When it comes to getting vaccinated, up to one in three adults are leaning out rather than leaning in. Is the glass one third empty or two thirds full?

The takeaway: Questions are never in short supply. Answers need to follow.

Source: Getty

The vaccine dashboard

Not the best-case but not the worst-case scenario: COVID becomes the new flu, a disease we can control if not eliminate with vaccination and commonsense public health measures. Meanwhile, the old flu has flickered out, at least for this season, and the “twindemic” didn’t happen.

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, believes that we may need to be vaccinated every year against COVID-19 for several years to come, in order to keep virus variants at bay.

A similar prediction comes from British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, Nick Bostock reports in GP. Zahawi foresees the need for a booster vaccination this fall with an annual shot afterward, not unlike “the way we do with flu.”

Infectious disease experts in the U.S. and European Union second that emotion, suggesting that COVID-19 will be with us and that a pan-viral vaccine against evolving variants may be needed. Alicia Lasek offers insight in McKnight’s LTC News.

The World Health Organization has approved the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for emergency use. This will help, among others, the 130 countries that have yet to pass the starting line on their vaccination campaigns.

You may not have heard of Valneva, but you will. The U.K. has pre-ordered 100 million doses of a Valneva COVID-19 vaccine now being evaluated in clinical trials, a vaccine already being pre-manufactured, if you will, in Scotland. Valneva, headquartered in France with offices in the U.S. and elsewhere, manufactures two vaccines for travelers, one for Japanese encephalitis and another for cholera.

It’s hard to improve on 95% efficacy, but researchers are looking for new ways to make mRNA vaccines more practical and affordable. Four things on their to-do lists: make the vaccines more stable at higher temperatures, reduce the amount needed for each dose, switch from two doses to one and keep ahead of viral variants by having boosters at the ready.

The takeaway: There’s a movie in this — 2021: An Immunization Odyssey.

Source: Getty

The resources

As Homer Simpson says, “Every time I learn something new it pushes some old stuff out of my brain.”

We’re not going to understand the spread of disease and outrace the virus variants unless we step up our woefully inadequate pace of genomic testing. To that end, the CDC has put together a Genomic Epidemiology Toolkit for those who are capable of doing this new stuff. There’s an excellent illustrated piece on genomic epidemiology in the Washington Post and another accessible-to-the-layperson explanation in Science.

A Covid-19 Vaccine Training Program is free for medical professionals, courtesy of The New England Journal of Medicine. Up to two hours of CME credit is available in a curriculum covering SARS-CoV-2 virology, vaccine development, and both mRNA and non-mRNA vaccines.

The American Public Health Association has curated a concise and regularly updated compendium of data, policy, and tips and tools for decision makers.

Get Smart is an Axios short course on vaccines, how they work and why they matter. Especially now.

…and some songs

Let’s Hang On, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Let the Good Times Roll, B.B. King

Give Me One Reason, Tracy Chapman

When You Say Nothing at All, Alison Krauss

See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

Thanks for joining us. It’s always nice to see you here. Stay warm, be well, keep in touch. Tune in tomorrow for a most excellent Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing… and on Friday for NASA’s livestreamed Mars landing of the Perseverance Rover.