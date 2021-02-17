Social media managers, will you stop using the ‘uncool’ laugh-cry emoji?

Sorry, millennials. The laugh-cry emoji has been deemed “uncool” by Generation Z.
The conversation has been heating up on TikTok, with teens explaining that they prefer the skull emoji to convey laughter, as it's the visual version of the slang phrase "I'm dead."
(That means something is very funny, for non-Gen Z readers).
In light of this news, will you alter your emoji-speak?
Gen Z has deemed the laugh-cry emoji (??) “uncool.” Social media managers, how do you feel about this?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) February 17, 2021