Social media managers, will you stop using the ‘uncool’ laugh-cry emoji?

Gen Z says the skull emoji more appropriately conveys laughter.

Sorry, millennials. The laugh-cry emoji has been deemed “uncool” by Generation Z.

The conversation has been heating up on TikTok, with teens explaining that they prefer the skull emoji to convey laughter, as it's the visual version of the slang phrase "I'm dead."

(That means something is very funny, for non-Gen Z readers).

In light of this news, will you alter your emoji-speak?

