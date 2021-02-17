COVID-19 changed everyone’s life forever – personally and professionally. March 2020 is broadly viewed as the time when this reality truly set in stateside.
During a recent podcast, Fish Consulting CEO and managing partner Lorne Fisher recalls the initial conversations – many of them emotional – he had with clients last March.
“We had to change, in the blink of an eye, the manner in which we were most relevant to our clients,” he says. “We became peer counselors on top of our usual client service.”
Of course, there is nothing “usual” when so many of your clients are in the hospitality space – a sector as hard hit as any by the economic impact of the pandemic. And such is the case with Fish Consulting, a three-time PRWeek Best Places To Work honoree, including in 2020.
Fisher shares how his agency has reacted to this, with a focus on how his firm has become even more of a business advisor to clients.
One constant, not only throughout this COVID-19 era, but over the preceding years and decades, is “the importance of relationships,” counsels Fisher. “That will never change no matter the situation, no matter how much technology takes hold.”
During the podcast, Fisher also discusses the breadth of opportunities in the South Florida market in which his agency is headquartered and the evolution of Super Bowl marketing. He even recounts the time earlier in his career when he broke up a fight between Miss Piggy and Antonio Sabáto Jr.
Check out the full interview with Fisher below.