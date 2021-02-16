Internal comms pros: complete PRWeek questionnaire, win conference tickets

Added 2 hours ago by John Harrington

Senior internal communications professionals are urged to complete a short questionnaire on recent trends in internal comms, and predictions for the future of the specialism, for an upcoming PRWeek project.

As an incentive, 10 individuals who complete the survey, chosen at random, will receive free access to PRWeek's Strategic Internal Communications conference early next year.

PRWeek will produce a special report on the internal comms sector this spring, looking at a range of topics including the impact of COVID-19, diversity, reporting lines, favourite tools, and what the future holds.

Click here for a link to the questionnaire.

The questionnaire is aimed at in-house professionals only and the deadline for completing it is 5pm on Friday 5 March.

All the data will be anonymised, but some questions also allow the option to add a comment. There will be an option for the comment to be attributed.

