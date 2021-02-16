Internal comms pros: complete PRWeek questionnaire, win conference tickets

As an incentive, 10 individuals who complete the survey, chosen at random, will receive free access to PRWeek's Strategic Internal Communications conference early next year.

PRWeek will produce a special report on the internal comms sector this spring, looking at a range of topics including the impact of COVID-19, diversity, reporting lines, favourite tools, and what the future holds.

Click here for a link to the questionnaire.

The questionnaire is aimed at in-house professionals only and the deadline for completing it is 5pm on Friday 5 March.

All the data will be anonymised, but some questions also allow the option to add a comment. There will be an option for the comment to be attributed.