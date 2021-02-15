PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)

For the UK launch of Takhzyro, a drug used by people with hereditary angioedema (HAE), the campaign targeted policymakers, patients, public and health care professionals, to raise awareness of HAE and the impact on patients.

Prior to launch, the aim was to reinforce the mindset that HAE patients should aim for zero attacks and better care. This was shown through displaying stands at British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology and via Takeda’s sponsorship at UK Primary Immunodeficiency Network congress, where it held a symposium for healthcare professionals. This resulted in 27 contact requests from 21 UK immunology centres.

Other activities included phased sales training, representative visits, stakeholder mapping, and connecting directly with patient group HAE UK. A patient-focused survey, and videos showing patients' personal experiences, were created.

National trade publications were targeted, including testimonials from people living with HAE. There was coverage in The Pharma Letter and PharmaTimes. Further reach to trade was achieved via a digital campaign on the British Medical Journal website.

In September 2019, NICE recommended Takhzyro as a clinical alternative for the prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in patients aged 12 and over. The news was covered in nine pharmacy trade articles and there were 500,109 unique monthly users for the coverage after it was posted on social media.

After the NICE move, the BMJ-hosted content page was developed on Takhzyro as a source of information to HCPs. An email campaign targeted key customers, immunologists and allergists. The page received over 600 visits and 65 per cent said they were very likely to prescribe Takhzyro for eligible patients.

As of the end of July 2020, there were 52 patients on the treatment (target: 31), and the number of patients receiving Takhzyro through homecare was growing. Twelve patients had undergone at-home initiation since March 2020 and a further 10 used a hybrid homecare-clinic approach.

Judge's comment:

"Strong multi channel campaign, like the use of patient case studies and adapting from face to face to online due to COVID-19."