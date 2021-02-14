The days of PR professionals relying on the creative or artistic right side of their brain to do their jobs are well and truly over — the analytical and methodical left side of the brain is now equally important.

That is being reflected by the rise of communications technology that underpins PR practice across media monitoring services, measurement, newswires, social media management, content newsrooms, publishing tools and mobile applications.

Teams utilizing communications technology tend to be more agile and that is the skill primarily required of communicators in these disruptive and uncertain times.

This year’s Dashboard 25: Class of 2021 is the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in communications technology and represents the people shaping this new PR environment across the tech vendor, agency and client fronts.

It’s an inspiring collection of individuals and it’s encouraging to see an improvement in gender and ethnic diversity among the group since PRWeek launched Dashboard 25 last year, although there is clearly much more progress to be made on that front.

Let us know your thoughts or pitch us stories at dashboard@prweek.com.

Dashboard 25: Class of 2021

Hina

Baloch General Motors Hina Baloch, General Motors David

Benigson Signal AI David Benigson, Signal AI John

Box Meltwater John Box, Meltwater Kyle

Brantley Proof Analytics Kyle Brantley, Proof Analytics Bant

Breen Qnary Bant Breen, Qnary

Brian

Buchwald Weber Shandwick Brian Buchwald, Weber Shandwick Ben

Chodor Intrado Digital Media Ben Chodor, Intrado Digital Media Zach

Cutler Propel Zach Cutler, Propel Greg

Galant Muck Rack Greg Galant, Much Rack Anastasia

Golovina Ditto PR Anastasia Golovina, Ditto PR

Nicole

Guillot Cision Nicole Guillot, Cision Adam

Hildreth Crisp Adam Hildreth, Crisp Eric

Koefoot PublicRelay Eric Koefoot, PublicRelay Nick

Larson Willow Nick Larson, Willow Jim

O'Leary Edelman Jim O'Leary, Edelman

Vishal

Padhye Critical Mention Vishal Padhye, Critical Mention Bryan

Pedersen MSL Bryan Pedersen, MSL Paul

Quigley NewsWhip Paul Quigley, NewsWhip Michael

Ramlet Morning Consult Michael Ramlet, Morning Consult Mike

Schneider Bully Pulpit Interactive Mike Schneider, Bully Pulpit Interactive