The days of PR professionals relying on the creative or artistic right side of their brain to do their jobs are well and truly over — the analytical and methodical left side of the brain is now equally important.
That is being reflected by the rise of communications technology that underpins PR practice across media monitoring services, measurement, newswires, social media management, content newsrooms, publishing tools and mobile applications.
Teams utilizing communications technology tend to be more agile and that is the skill primarily required of communicators in these disruptive and uncertain times.
This year’s Dashboard 25: Class of 2021 is the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in communications technology and represents the people shaping this new PR environment across the tech vendor, agency and client fronts.
It’s an inspiring collection of individuals and it’s encouraging to see an improvement in gender and ethnic diversity among the group since PRWeek launched Dashboard 25 last year, although there is clearly much more progress to be made on that front.
