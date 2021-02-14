Dashboard 25: Class of 2021

PRWeek picks 25 of the most influential people in communications technology, representing the enterprises that are shaping your tech stack.

Feature

The days of PR professionals relying on the creative or artistic right side of their brain to do their jobs are well and truly over — the analytical and methodical left side of the brain is now equally important.

That is being reflected by the rise of communications technology that underpins PR practice across media monitoring services, measurement, newswires, social media management, content newsrooms, publishing tools and mobile applications.

Teams utilizing communications technology tend to be more agile and that is the skill primarily required of communicators in these disruptive and uncertain times.

This year’s Dashboard 25: Class of 2021 is the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in communications technology and represents the people shaping this new PR environment across the tech vendor, agency and client fronts.

It’s an inspiring collection of individuals and it’s encouraging to see an improvement in gender and ethnic diversity among the group since PRWeek launched Dashboard 25 last year, although there is clearly much more progress to be made on that front.

Let us know your thoughts or pitch us stories at dashboard@prweek.com.

Dashboard 25: Class of 2021

Hina
Baloch

General Motors

Hina Baloch, General Motors

David
Benigson

Signal AI

David Benigson, Signal AI

John
Box

Meltwater

John Box, Meltwater

Kyle
Brantley

Proof Analytics

Kyle Brantley, Proof Analytics

Bant
Breen

Qnary

Bant Breen, Qnary

Brian
Buchwald

Weber Shandwick

Brian Buchwald, Weber Shandwick

Ben
Chodor

Intrado Digital Media

Ben Chodor, Intrado Digital Media

Zach
Cutler

Propel

Zach Cutler, Propel

Greg
Galant

Muck Rack

Greg Galant, Much Rack

Anastasia
Golovina

Ditto PR

Anastasia Golovina, Ditto PR

Nicole
Guillot

Cision

Nicole Guillot, Cision

Adam
Hildreth

Crisp

Adam Hildreth, Crisp

Eric
Koefoot

PublicRelay

Eric Koefoot, PublicRelay

Nick
Larson

Willow

Nick Larson, Willow

Jim
O'Leary

Edelman

Jim O'Leary, Edelman

Vishal
Padhye

Critical Mention

Vishal Padhye, Critical Mention

Bryan
Pedersen

MSL

Bryan Pedersen, MSL

Paul
Quigley

NewsWhip

Paul Quigley, NewsWhip

Michael
Ramlet

Morning Consult

Michael Ramlet, Morning Consult

Mike
Schneider

Bully Pulpit Interactive

Mike Schneider, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Daniel
Simon

Vested

Daniel Simon, Vested

Trudy
Sullivan Stoudamire

Health Catalyst

Trudy Sullivan Stoudamire, Health Catalyst

Grant
Toups

ICF Next

Grant Toups, ICF Next

Lara
Vandenberg

Publicist

Lara Vandenberg, Publicist

Dan
Wagner

Civis Analytics

Dan Wagner, Civis Analytics

