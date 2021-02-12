The PR Cup returns with a Winter Series of online tournaments

The PR Cup is returning in 2021 with its latest iteration – The Winter Series. As physical sports events are not possible, in the coming months the PR industry will battle it out in a trio of online tournaments to raise money for charity.

The PR Gambit – an online chess tournament – will kick off the series as the industry searches for its next Gary Kasparov and Beth Harmon (see details below).

The tournament is being held in partnership with World Chess, which will host the event on its official Arena platform. This will be followed by virtual FIFA and Words with Friends competitions.

The Winter Series has been organised to help PR people from across the industry come together while movements are restricted due to the pandemic, and help raise money for NABS – a charity that provides wellbeing support for those working in the media industries.

Importantly, 100 per cent of all entry fees from the Winter Series will go to directly to NABS.

The tournaments will take place over a period of weeks rather than on one day to allow as many people as possible to enter and to play at convenient times.

The entry fee is £15 for individuals, or for £150 for agencies to receive 15 spots across any of the three tournaments to distribute among their staff.

The chess tournament will be structured with group stages followed by a straight knockout. Those wishing to take part in this competition must register by Wednesday 24 February.

The FIFA21 tournament will entail separate Xbox and PlayStation versions, also with a round-robin group stage followed by knockout stages. Competitors should stipulate their console when signing up.

Words with Friends will be played via the app, with matchups to be confirmed by the PR Cup team and results reported when the games are completed.

check out the original PR cup The PR Cup first launched in 2019 as an ndustry football tournament won by The Academy. Full event coverage

Event details

How to enter: To sign up, individual players should email either chess@theprcup.com, FIFA@theprcup.com or words@theprcup.com depending on which tournament they wish to enter. All emails should contain the subject title SIGN ME UP, and FIFA players should stipulate their console type.

Organisers will then contact all participants with tournament rules and registration details. There is no limit on the number of tournaments one person can enter.

Agencies that wish to book 15 spots for their staff should email: tickets@theprcup.com.

Please sign up for the chess tournament by 24 February.

What NABS does: As well as finding the industry’s chess grandmaster, top FIFA gamer and wordsmith, the event will raise funds and awareness for NABS and support it in providing wellbeing services to everybody working in the media industries.

NABS services include coaching, an advice line, therapy referral and financial grants, and are open to everyone working in the PR industry. More information can be found out about its services at: www.nabs.org.uk.

PR Cup organisers: The tournament has been jointly organised by PRWeek and Ready10, who are also covering event and staging costs to ensure all entry fees go to NABS. W Communications has helped to organise the chess competition and the collaboration with World Chess, which will host the chess tournament and provide prizes.

For more information, please go to www.theprcup.com or follow progress on Twitter at @theprcup.