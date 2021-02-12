Ginny Paton joins Ogilvy as managing partner

Paton’s work will focus on Boots and Global Brands, which owns beauty brands including No7, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.

WPP retained the Walgreens Boots Alliance account in October 2020 after a global review that ended up being a two-horse race between the incumbent and Publicis Groupe.

Ogilvy is the lead PR and communications agency for Boots in the UK.

Paton joins from Iris, where she was a managing partner responsible for the agency’s PR offering.

She has also worked as a director at Mischief, and was the owner and managing director of the lifestyle and entertainment specialist House PR, which was sold to W Communications in 2016.

“Ginny is a great talent and we’re delighted to have her join us and lead our team of 25 talented PR, content and influence professionals on Boots and Global Brands,” Ogilvy head of PR and influence Matt Buchanan said.

“Ginny brings with her a wealth of experience working with complex businesses in the retail and health and wellness space. She’s also a collaborative leader, which is very important on an integrated piece of business such as this.”

Paton, who will report to Buchanan, said she was looking forward to working with Boots.

“Opportunities like this don’t come across your desk very often. To work on the transformation of a brand like Boots – that everybody knows and loves – is an exciting opportunity,” she said.

“Despite its long heritage, Boots has never been more relevant to people’s lives than right now with the role that the retailer is playing in the UK’s fight against COVID-19. That’s an excellent jumping-off point for the next stage in the brand’s transformation.”

Paton is also a mentor of the Women's In PR/PRWeek Mentoring Programme.