PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Entries open for PR industry's Oscars

The live 2021 Awards event is scheduled for Wednesday 20 October. Our aim is to hold the event in person in London. However, due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the final decision will be made nearer the time and we will communicate it via PRWeek.com and our usual marketing channels.
For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit, which outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website. The categories are listed below.
The deadline for submissions is Thursday 20 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of Thursday 3 June, will incur a late fee per entry.
Categories for 2021
B2B Campaign
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Best Integrated Campaign
Best International Campaign
Best PR Event
Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
Best Use of Content
Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation
Best Use of Creativity
City & Corporate Communications
Financial Services
Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer
Internal Communications & Employee Engagement
Issues & Reputation Management
Marketing Communications: Automotive & Transport
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail & Fashion
Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media
Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality
Not-for-Profit
Public Affairs
Public Sector
Technology
The Best Purpose Campaign
Small Consultancy of the Year
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
Large Consultancy of the Year
New Consultancy of the Year
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
Best Agency Outside London
In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)
In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)
Young PR Professional of the Year
Diversity & Inclusion Champion