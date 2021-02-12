PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Entries open for PR industry's Oscars

The live 2021 Awards event is scheduled for Wednesday 20 October. Our aim is to hold the event in person in London. However, due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the final decision will be made nearer the time and we will communicate it via PRWeek.com and our usual marketing channels.

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit, which outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website. The categories are listed below.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 20 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of Thursday 3 June, will incur a late fee per entry.

For more details on the PRWeek awards, contact Nitika Sharma on 020 8267 4172 or nitika.sharma@haymarket.com.

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com.

Categories for 2021

B2B Campaign

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Integrated Campaign

Best International Campaign

Best PR Event

Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign

Best Use of Content

Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation

Best Use of Creativity

City & Corporate Communications

Financial Services

Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

Internal Communications & Employee Engagement

Issues & Reputation Management

Marketing Communications: Automotive & Transport

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail & Fashion

Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media

Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality

Not-for-Profit

Public Affairs

Public Sector

Technology

The Best Purpose Campaign

Small Consultancy of the Year

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Large Consultancy of the Year

New Consultancy of the Year

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

Best Agency Outside London

In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)

In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)

Young PR Professional of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion Champion