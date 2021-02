This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, PRWeek’s sister title.

They discuss the best and worst of Super Bowl LV ads — “Don’t do holograms!” — the emergence of audio-only social media app Clubhouse, holding company earnings, social media stunts by Wendy's and Weetabix and more.