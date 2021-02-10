The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Fighting the virus, the bureaucracy and the naysayers

Have you noticed, good people, that we have entered a 24/7 news cycle for COVID-19 vaccine all by itself?

Think about it: The vaccine story has something of relevance for virtually every section of what used to be your hometown daily newspaper. In addition to the local, national and international news, there are vaccine stories to be told in the sports, education, religion, arts, science and opinion pages, not to mention politics and government (two different things).

As we consume a seemingly endless diet of daily facts and figures — of hopes and disappointments, of successes and snafus — we can all be forgiven for experiencing just a touch of information whiplash.

First dose, second dose — when and how? Who’s on first and who’s up next in the vaccine queue? Can we administer a dose of equity somewhere along the way? Does age come before beauty? Should teachers go to the head of the class? Why is the line so long? And when does the movie start?

The plot thickens and the scenario becomes more complicated as mixed messages come from generally smart people with good intentions, while an ill wind of vaccine misinformation blows no good across the ultra-accessible channels of 21st century communication. Meanwhile, a billion-dollar federal vaccine awareness campaign is mostly on hold. Why prime the pump of demand when the well of supply is so low?

There’s some good news: If you look and listen closely amid the noise, you’ll see and hear evidence of hope, signs that thoughtful people and corporate citizens—and, yes, the government —are stepping forward, stepping up and doing their part to help bring us together and see us through to a better, brighter place. We can be heroes, too.

The communications effort

It’s not enough just to stem the tide of bad juju. Science needs to find and articulate its own voice of reason.

The takeaway: I’m rooting for hockey’s Great One, Wayne Gretzky (who turned 60 in January), to become a Super-Influencer by repeating his most famous line: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Source: Getty

The rollout

The focus is beginning to turn away from the sheer mechanics of mass vaccination and toward the question of how to do so equitably—as it should.

Disparities reached a new high, or low, when the Miami Herald reported that the COVID-19 vaccination rate was 50% on Florida’s Fisher Island, one of the richest zip codes on the planet, and just 2% in Opa-Locka, 18 miles but worlds away, where 40% of folks live in poverty. “We have learned nothing through this crisis,” said University of Miami professor Zinzi Bailey.

New York city and state are making an effort to reach Black, Latino and other underserved populations in at least two ways: by working to overcome vaccine hesitancy and by making vaccination sites more accessible. Those two factors—lack of access and abiding reluctance—are “steeped in decades of structural racism that the Biden administration’s health policy team will have to tackle,” Lecia Bushak writes in MM+M.

Hearing and heeding the outcry, the administration will start sending vaccine next week directly to federally qualified health centers in communities hard hit by the virus.

In a study of 69 U.S. counties with a combined population of 26 million, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have found that Black people are more likely than white people to live more than a mile from the closest vaccination center.

In Mississippi, where Black residents represent 38% of the population but are receiving only 15% of the vaccinations, state officials opened a drive-through clinic at a stadium in the capital city of Jackson, which is 80% Black.

On the semi-super Thursday before Super Sunday, Commissioner Roger Goodell promised that all 32 stadiums in the NFL will be available to serve as vaccination mega-sites. At least seven stadiums were already in play.

The Fort Worth-based Civitas Senior Living is taking matters into its own hands (and arms), Kimberly Bonvissuto reports in McKnight’s Senior Living. The company is now certified by the state to set up its own vaccination clinics without having to rely on, or wait for, the government or pharmacies to run the show. Civitas is seeking self-reliance in five other states where it does business, calling this a “game-changer.”

The federal government’s $44 million vaccine registration website was a “predictable mess,” laments Johns Hopkins business professor Tinglong Dai in The Conversation. The system, offered for free, “turned out to be so poorly designed that all but nine states opted out before even trying to adopt it.” The few that did take the plunge have had an extended stay in Glitch City.

There is always good news somewhere: A survey of nearly 800 nursing homes finds that new COVID-19 cases dropped by 48% among residents and 33% among staff in the three weeks following the first vaccination clinic, Danielle Brown reports in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. Yay.

More good news: The experience in Israel suggests that vaccines are just as safe and effective in a large population as they were in clinical trials. Big drops in infection rates and hospitalizations have occurred post-vaccination, even after taking into account repeated national lockdowns.

The takeaway: The rollout may be rocky—and that’s being kind—but results are what matter.

Source: Getty

The challenges

Dare we start entertaining the thought of what the world might look like in a few months down the vaccination road?

The takeaway: From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters, from California to the New York island, where you stand (or, more likely, sit) in the vaccine line depends on where you live.

Source: Getty

The vaccine dashboard

So it’s vaccines versus viruses and variants. I’ll take vaccines and give the points.

The takeaway: The key words above are not just “plug and play,” but also “future pandemics.”

Source: Getty

The resources

“Google” as a verb wasn’t added to the dictionary until 2006. Now the world is at our fingertips, and that’s mostly a good thing.

The takeaway: What we know about the day-to-day whereabouts of vaccine supply is accurately described as “opaque.” “You can’t track the vaccine the way you track an Amazon package,” public health expert Amesh Adalja told Kaiser Health News.

