PRWeek poll: A third of PR businesses predict Brexit revenue slump
In a snap poll by PRWeek, more than third of the respondents believe their revenues will be negatively affected by Brexit, while a similar proportion say they are less likely to hire European talent – which one leader warns could be a mistake.
