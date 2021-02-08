Without buying an ad, Pepsi drove the largest Super Bowl LV brand conversation

Added 4 hours ago by Diana Bradley

And five other brands that gave a championship performance, according to Twitter itself.

News
The Weeknd's performance at halftime helped Pepsi drive brand attention during the Super Bowl. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
The Weeknd's performance at halftime helped Pepsi drive brand attention during the Super Bowl. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TAMPA BAY: Move over, Tom Brady.

Pepsi was the winner of the MVP award for Twitter’s Super Bowl LV #BrandBowl after driving the largest overall conversation among big game advertisers on the social network. 

A major factor was the soft-drink brand’s sponsorship of the Super Bowl halftime show, when #PepsiHalftime trended on the platform. 

Twitter also gave out five other #BestOfTweets awards as part of the #BrandBowl.

The No-TV Touchdown, awarded to the brand without a national TV spot that drove the largest overall conversation, was won by Budweiser for its #EyesontheClydes campaign.

Retweet Rusher went to T-Mobile as the brand with the most retweets of a single tweet from a brand’s handle.

The (re)Play of the Game award went to Disney+ for getting the most engagements on a single video tweet.

The Audible award went to Indeed for the way it adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded.

And Most Creative Play went to Verizon for using Twitter to creatively breakthrough, beyond promoted tweets and video.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters