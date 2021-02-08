PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards: winners revealed

PRWeek launched the award scheme to recognise and celebrate some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic parts of the UK comms landscape.
The shortlist was put together following a series of panel judging sessions by teams of industry experts.
Winners were announced online this afternoon (18 February).
Thanks to all the judges and to everyone who entered - and congratulations to the winners.
Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:
Best Public Health Awareness Campaign (excluding COVID-19)
Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
Best Agency Healthcare/Pharma Comms Practice
Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)
Best Proactive Healthcare/Pharma Comms during COVID-19
Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (Agency)
Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response around COVID-19
Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year
Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency