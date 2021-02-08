PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards: winners revealed

Added 34 minutes ago by PRWeek UK staff

The winners at the inaugural PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards have been announced.

News

PRWeek launched the award scheme to recognise and celebrate some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic parts of the UK comms landscape.

The shortlist was put together following a series of panel judging sessions by teams of industry experts.

Winners were announced online this afternoon (18 February).

Thanks to all the judges and to everyone who entered - and congratulations to the winners.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:

Best Public Health Awareness Campaign (excluding COVID-19)

Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Agency Healthcare/Pharma Comms Practice

Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)

Best Proactive Healthcare/Pharma Comms during COVID-19

Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (Agency)

Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response around COVID-19

Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year

Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency

