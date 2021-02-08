PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards: winners revealed

PRWeek launched the award scheme to recognise and celebrate some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic parts of the UK comms landscape.

The shortlist was put together following a series of panel judging sessions by teams of industry experts.

Winners were announced online this afternoon (18 February).

Thanks to all the judges and to everyone who entered - and congratulations to the winners.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category: