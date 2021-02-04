PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year

According to her employer, in just under 12 months working in PR at Syneos, Bolger has demonstrated a remarkable ability to communicate effectively, think creatively and put forward a personality described as "infectiously positive".

Within her first three months, she took the lead on client calls, soon becoming clients' first point of contact for their daily check ins and questions - as well as managing more broad deadlines and projects, developing timelines, budgets, and proposals.

Her ability to lead and manage projects even in stressful situations was seen by how she took the lead of an obesity and COVID-19 project in a remarkably short and critical time frame, whilst simultaneously leading the account’s annual website content updates cycle. The ‘5 steps to treat obesity’ project included the development of a factsheet, email letter, and new website page.

Bolger developed and put forward a creative proposal for a ‘Stories of Hope’ campaign for the TTC (trying to conceive) community, which resulted in 12 key bloggers taking part via the client’s Instagram.

A passion for social media, she became social media lead for the launch of the #FertilityAwks campaign, which included the management and upload of 15 pieces of video content across the client’s platforms.

Beyond client work, Bolger was nominated to become a graduate ambassador, supporting newer graduates and acting as a conduit with the senior team. She organised the first PR book club, a social ‘murder mystery’ via Zoom - and even a Halloween celebration where staff dressed as London Tube stations.

Syneos said she consistently finds ways to help her colleagues; for example, when a neurology client brief came in, she was quick to volunteer expertise from her master’s in Clinical Neuroscience.

Judge's comment:

"Great to see Cora become such an important member of the agency so quickly. Her energy is infectious"