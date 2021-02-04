PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Awards winners: Best use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

This campaign focused on a three-year plan to increase medical tech brand Push Doctor's use across the NHS - set against a backdrop of what ZPB Associates called a decade of laboured digital transformation in the institution.

Take me back to the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners page

The strategy included forming an advisory board chaired by Ed Smith, former chair of NHS Improvement. A stakeholder awareness programme followed, to distinguish Push Doctor from competitors and make NHS leaders aware of the business and position it as a partner to the NHS – the ‘good guys’ strategy - rather than a disrupter.

A patient engagement forum was convened, and ZPB spoke to the most relevant populations to benefit from digital services. It created productive partnerships with charities and patient representative groups, supporting initial meetings and brokering relationships, which created opportunities for future positive PR for Push Doctor and its new partners. This activity received positive mention by the healthcare regulator.

The final step was media relations - ZPB rapidly mobilised a 24/7 press office for Push Doctor, helping it navigate the chaotic media space during the early days of UK lockdown.

Push Doctor expanded to reach more than 200,000 more NHS patients since March 2020. In June, the number of partnerships with NHS providers increased 62 per cent, making it the company’s most successful month for partnership launches. The press office played a key role in business growth, helping increase its reach 112 per cent to 10m NHS patients by September 2020.

Judge's comment:

"Built a strong foundation in the campaign that can be built on in the future which is evidenced"

Shortlisted:

Nurses Matter – supporting Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS) in cancer services by MSD