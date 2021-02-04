PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

This campaign from ergonomic workstation solutions provider Fellowes, which targeted the UK, Germany and France, was intended to show the long-term impact of poor office workplace set-ups on people's health.

Take me back to the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners page

Enter Emma: a life-sized model of the ‘work colleague of the future’, showing exactly how the human body could change if we don’t take our work health seriously and change poor habits.

The model was created following research that found about 50 per cent of office workers suffer from strained eyes, sore backs and headaches as a direct result of their workspace.

Emma was given a permanently bent back from bad posture; varicose veins from poor blood flow; dry, red eyes from extended periods of computer work; swollen joints from RSI; sallow skin from overexposure to artificial lighting; and hairy ears and nose and swollen sinuses as a result of poor air quality.

A video showing Emma and explaining the background was produced, alongside a 'photocall', to appeal to media, broadcast and picture story producers. Fellowes' website hosted a page about Emma and highlighted the areas office workers must address to improve their workplace health, as well as an online workplace risk assessment.

With no paid media, the campaign generated 650 pieces of media coverage, including hundreds in major titles and Sky News, Bloomberg TV and Reuters TV. UK highlights included Emma's appearance on Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year and ITV1's The Jonathan Ross Show. There were 1.1 million video views – all organic – and traffic to the Fellowes website rose by 155 per cent.

Judge's comment:

"Super creative, it is a smart and winning campaign for a workspace solutions business"

Highly commended:

Disrupting the pharma industry - Introducing the world's first AI-designed drug by Edelman for Exscientia

Edelman was tasked with positioning Exscientia as an undisputed leader in AI drug discovery, particularly for the target pharmaceutical industry and investor audiences, ahead of the 'world-first' Phase 1 clinical trials for its precision-engineered drug designed using AI. Different narratives were created for different audiences: for national media, it focused on a ‘British breakthrough in AI'; for health media, on improving and accelerating drug development; and for tech media, to emphasise the competitiveness of AI and the sector's future. An exclusive interview in the FT with the firm's CEO started the national media drive and more than 120 articles secured (target: 40). Total mentions of Exscientia roughly doubled on 2019 and Exscientia is now the most searched AI drug discovery company globally.

Shortlisted:

Every mind matters, by Freuds’ Health & Behaviour Change unit for Public Health England

Imperial College COVID-19 vaccine campaign

NHS X Rankin, by Freuds Communications for NHS England

Raising awareness of the benefits of cod liver oil and omega-3 in media, by Aduro Communications for SevenSeas

The Forgotten C, by Macmillan Cancer Support