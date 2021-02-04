PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Freuds was brought in to lead the first national government campaign on mental health, with the goal of generating mass engagement with a new, evidence-based mental health tool, created by PHE and endorsed by NHS England.

The goal was to prompt a million people to use the tool and create a personalised action plan within three years.

Freuds asked Love Actually writer Richard Curtis to script a three-minute film, which was directed by celebrity photographer Rankin and narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The film featured a diverse range of people affected by mental ill-health, including Gillian Anderson, Nadiya Hussein and Freddie Flintoff; but it gave equal standing to non-celebrity case studies.

Cuts of the film were created in formats appropriate for all marketing channels, including TV ads and social content.

On launch day, broadcasters came together to co-brand a roadblock across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels at 8:45pm to play a one-minute cut of the film.

The target audience was those with emerging or milder mental health issues, rather than those who would require clinical interventions.

The campaign achieved its three-year target of one million ‘Mind Plans’ within less than three months and the PR campaign around the film generated 2,000 pieces of coverage. It reached 109 million people on social media, including 75 per cent of the crucial C2DE demographic. Despite the sensitive issues discussed, coverage was 98 per cent positive.

Judge's comment:

"A solid, measurable campaign that embraces behaviour change principles to deliver on ambitious targets. The creativity of this campaign and it’s use of content that relates to different pockets of society cannot be ignored. Well done!."

Highly commended:

BREATHLESS: The story of life with severe asthma by Engine MHP

This campaign to improve support for people with Severe Asthma (SA) combined powerful filmmaking with micro-targeting strategies, to engage the hard-to-reach audience of respiratory health policymakers. A documentary - viewed over two million times - was made about the lived experiences of three people living with severe asthma. The 'BREATHLESS' stories were turned into into a multi-platform campaign, with different assets released throughout the year at crucial moments in the respiratory calendar. Policymakers were targeted in different countries and results were clear. For example, in the UK new guidelines and incentives aimed to improve the quality of care patients received significantly, potentially benefiting c9,000 patients treated in SA centres.

Shortlisted:

