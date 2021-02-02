PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency

GCI Health described 2019 as an "incredible year", with growth of 83 per cent over 12 months, one third of which was organic growth - the rest came from four clients. One hundred per cent of clients were retained and the team nearly doubled in size.

It goes without saying the challenges of 2020 were immense, but GCI moved successfully to remote working and put even greater emphasis on maintaining client satisfaction, positivity and company culture.

Campaign highlights included creating an unbranded, interactive exhibit about CAR-T cell therapy for client Kite in both 2019 and 2020 at ESMO's (The European Society for Medical Oncology) annual event, generating more than 2,000 visits each time.

GCI was arguably ahead of the game when it came to home working. It started 2020 migrating the agency to Microsoft Teams to facilitate more effective working and to further support remote working.

Regarding employees policies, 2020 saw the addition of mental and physical health innovations, from trained mental health 'champions' to “happiness talks” from happiness 'guru', along with virtual quizzes, bar nights and a rotating 'buddy' list.

The agency set a modest growth target of seven per cent for 2020 but by July was on track to achieve 15 per cent growth by the year end - meaning a sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth. It again achieved 100 per cent client retention, added four new clients and 19 employees, growing the team to 48 employees.

Judge's comment:

"GCI Health have very big ambitions and this shines through in the work that they have produced and the environment they have cultivated. They have been successful in achieving staggering levels of financial and business growth and have adapted well to this by also growing their team."

Highly commended:

ZPB Associates

ZPB is on year-two of a fast track three-year trajectory to turn over £2.9m at the end of its financial year 2021/22, and the agency is set to close £1.75m of fee income this calendar year (2020) -up 60 per cent on the previous year, with bottom line growing by over 100 per cent. An August client survey found 96 per cent of the 70 projects delivered during 2019/20 had a positive impact on overall business result. Highlights include a three-year integrated b2b health tech campaign for Push Doctor, which used public and policy affairs, marketing and PR to launch a clinically led tech service into the NHS. It took the business from a position outside of regulatory favour to nearly six million NHS patients in three years.

Shortlisted:

AKT Health Communications

OVID Health

W2O Group