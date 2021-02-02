PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards: Best Agency Healthcare/Pharma comms practice

Edelman said its UK healthcare practice underwent a "complete reboot" in the past 18 months, with a new leadership made up of three co-CEOs from July 2019. This kicked off a reinvention of the team, revamping the senior leadership team (SLT), assigning clear responsibilities related to client service, operational excellence and business strategy.

A shakeup of client assignments for 60 per cent of the healthcare team meant everyone was working on projects closest to their interests, skillsets and values.

Ratings from clients improved between 2019 and 2020, moving from 3.43 to 3.56 (out of five) for “indispensability”, from 3.57 to 3.78 for “uniqueness” and overall client relationship, and from 3.85 to 3.92 for business impact.

Over the period, Edelman won 50 new projects – 43 from existing clients, and seven from new clients. Healthcare PR revenue for the UK was £12.5m in 2019 and it became the only independent agency in the top four of the PRWeek UK Top 150 Healthcare table.

Campaign highlights included influencer-based work for Novo Nordisk around growth disorders, which surpassed KPIs and industry benchmarks, with more than 300,000 unique impressions.

The first lockdown in March 2020 saw an additional focus on flexibility and staff wellbeing. This included SLT members checking in daily with everyone; a ban on internal meetings between 12pm and 2pm; and financial management workshops and time management sessions.

The 52-strong UK healthcare team is also a diverse group, with 80 per cent of the leadership being female and 11 of the team from African, Indian, South Asian or East Asian heritage. Team engagement score increased from 7.1 to 7.5 between 2019 and 2020, while the net promoter score rose from four to 14, with key strengths including scores for “freedom to work remotely”, “freedom of opinion” and “management support”.

"Good business growth at a time where new business would be hard to be sought"

2018 saw a reboot of the WE UK health practice, with Catherine Devaney joining as head of health. In the first year, revenue increased 223 per cent. Two years on, the UK team has grown to 10 people with diverse skillsets. WE said its integrated communications model focused on Digital Experience Technology (DXT), means the agency is able to deliver progressive healthcare communications to move people to positive action. Healthcare revenue increased nine per cent between 2019 to 2020, reaching £758k, while it had a healthy new business success rate of 83 per cent.

