This week on The PR Week, Joe Quenqua, WW’s chief communications officer, discussed his company's shifts during the pandemic, the changing health landscape, WW’s health community partnerships and the company’s Q3 global membership high. Quenqua also touched upon his experience in entertainment marketing and his role at WW after the company rebrand.

Plus: S4 Capital’s absorption of Low Earth Orbit, Wells Fargo’s email snafu, Gamestop stock, the Twitter design refresh and more.