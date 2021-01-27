The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Building trust, managing expectations, playing chess against a wily adversary

Goal one of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 response strategy is to “restore trust with the American people.” Goal two, closely connected to goal one, is to “mount a safe, effective, comprehensive vaccination campaign.” A vital part of that effort is a healthy stream of public education, flowing from national headwaters through state, local, tribal and community tributaries.

The mission is to engage both public and private sectors in addressing vaccine hesitancy and countering mis- and disinformation with messages “anchored by science and fact-based public health guidance.” Special attention will focus on diverse, high-risk and hard-to-reach populations, delivering information via “trusted local messengers” and simplifying the vaccination process while reinforcing basic COVID-19 prevention measures.

If you are so inclined, you can read the 200-page report, issued on the first full day of the new administration, or just the 20 pages devoted to the vaccination campaign.

We’re not from the government, and we’re here to help. The essential purpose of this newsletter, in the words of MM+M GM and editor-in-chief Steve Madden, is “to bring together some of the finest minds in communication to aid the creation of meaningful, effective work to help end the pandemic. We need messaging that convinces all people to get vaccinated, and to practice good public health habits until we’ve reached herd immunity. It will take the dedicated and focused work of everyone in this field, including you.”

Let’s get to work. Many of you are already hard at it.

The communications effort

The pandemic has given new life and meaning to the adage, “Vaccines don’t prevent disease; vaccinations do.” The shortest distance between those two points is a straight line—a line of clear and meaningful communication.

The takeaway: Trusted. Local. Messengers.

The rollout

Frank Cerabino, a columnist for the Palm Beach (FL) Post, whimsically suggests that we turn Amazon delivery drivers into vaccinators and send them door-to-door. Given the alternative, perhaps this is not so whimsical after all.

The takeaway: Being vaccinated is getting an extra present for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa. Waiting to be vaccinated is Festivus for the rest of us.

The challenges

Nothing is simple, least of all a massive vaccination campaign. Gotta work through the pain. Need more reps.

Private practitioners are feeling left out of the first wave of people being vaccinated, despite being on the frontlines of care. Lina Zeldovich shares their lament in Medical Bag.

The British Medical Association is questioning the logic of opening mass vaccination centers, as it has forced local primary care clinics to vaccinate at “well below” maximum capacity. Nick Bostock and Luke Haynes have the story in GP.

Primary care docs want to be in the loop when patients go to pharmacies and retail clinics for their shots. The American College of Physicians is asking retail vaccinators to “coordinate, communicate, and collaborate with the patient’s primary care team to ensure patient safety and continuity of care.” And if the patient doesn’t have a primary care doc (hint, hint), vaccination is a timely opportunity to make a referral.

A hospital in Los Gatos, CA is being investigated after offering COVID-19 vaccine to local teachers ahead of other priority groups. One educator called it “terrible optics.”

In Florida, where everyone 65 and older is now vaccine-eligible, the government has put an end to a brief period of “medical tourism” by limiting vaccination to people with proof of residence. Snowbirds with proper documentation have wings to fly to the nearest vaccination center, but the status of migrant workers, the homeless and undocumented immigrants is up in the air.

Residency is a sticky issue. New Hampshire just reversed a policy that allowed out-of-staters who own property there to get vaccinated—now it’s residents-only. At Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the early epicenter of the pandemic in Northern New Jersey, living in the state or even the same county isn’t good enough. Until supplies open up, shots right now are for “Teaneck residents only.”

The takeaway: “There is some good news in the seeming chaos of the scrum for shots,” says MM+M GM and editor-in-chief Steve Madden. “People want it.”

The vaccine dashboard

We now find ourselves in the middle of a high-stakes global chess match: vaccines versus variants. We need to stay one move ahead.

The takeaway: As Merck’s experience dramatically demonstrates, creating new vaccines is anything but a sure bet. Which makes the successes all the more remarkable.

The resources

Think about how much we’ve learned about this thing called “coronavirus” in the past year - and we’ve only just begun.

The CDC webpage Talking to Recipients About COVID-19 Vaccines emphasizes the clinician’s pivotal role as a trusted source of vaccine information. Handouts explain mRNA technology and answer the questions patients are most likely to pose.

The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative launched their vaccine confidence campaign late in December with a series of videos addressed to healthcare professionals. So far, the Council's efforts have led to 38.9 billion impressions, $424.7 million in donated media value and 31.8 million visits to www.coronavirus.gov.

How do families handle the inevitable situation where some members are getting vaccinated and others are not? The Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a helpful summary of what to know and what to do.

“A Local Leader’s Guide to Pandemic Management and Communications” comes from the National Organizing Coalition on Virus Information Distribution (NOCOVID), an organization started by political consultants James Carville and Mary Matalin.

Another busy week. Stay well. And please mask up, both for those you love and for the rest of us.