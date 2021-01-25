Carrie Symonds returns to comms in wildlife charity role
Carrie Symonds, former Conservative Party communications director and fiancée of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has joined wildlife charity and conservation project Aspinall Foundation as head of comms.
