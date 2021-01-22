Is the op-ed dead?

Misinformation is a serious issue, trust in traditional media is at an all-time low and facts and context are more vital than ever. Does that make opinion pieces less relevant? Or is perspective still important?

Some outlets are doing away with opinion sections completely, such as Axios.

Axios cofounder and CEO Jim VandeHei told PRWeek that “all of us in the media can tone down the gamesmanship and tone down the noise to try to get people to focus on the things that matter — give them clarity.”

Do media outlets still need opinion sections?