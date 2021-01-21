The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Long lines, short tempers, a new day and a long winter’s night

The first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the United States was reported one year ago today. A year later, 24 million Americans have been infected and 400,000 have died (worldwide, the sums are 95 million and two million, respectively).

This pandemic doesn’t give a damn about partisan politics, presidential or otherwise. It methodically, cruelly rolls on as vaccines slowly, tentatively roll out—and as one administration rolls into another. The new President has promised a herculean and coordinated effort to vaccinate the population, while leaders around the world pledge the same for their countries. The first 100 days of the Joe Biden presidency will be as closely watched as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first 100 days in 1933, in the throes of the Great Depression.

Now as then, time is of the essence as a new, more transmissible variant of the virus threatens to spread like California wildfire. Every day counts, every COVID-19 vaccination takes a step forward, every infection prevented is a brick in the wall of a fortress of eventual protection.

The question is: If we build it, will they – the vaccine-hesitant – come?

The communications effort

Communication cannot afford to be the weakest link in the chain of disease prevention. Fortunately, lots of capable folks are stepping up to the challenge.

The takeaway: It’s all about trust. And information. And access. And did we mention trust?

History lesson: Polio vaccination was big—and this is bigger

Polio peaked in the U.S. in 1952 with 60,000 cases in children, including 21,000 cases of paralysis. Fear of this crippling illness justifiably gripped the minds of parents, including my own. Circa 1955, in the second grade classroom at Thomas Wharton Elementary, I dutifully lined up for my polio shot (yes, I am that old). Just to put the order of magnitude in perspective, 21,000 cases of paralysis from polio in all the U.S. is less than the number of deaths from COVID-19 (24,000) that have occurred in Florida alone.

After the Salk polio vaccine was developed, the rollout was, in modern parlance, a hot mess, with a bad batch of vaccine packing a gut punch to public trust amid a campaign that ran in fits and starts. Medical experts and public health agencies turned to the Ad Council, which launched an “extended and repetitive” campaign to persuade at least 80% of Americans under age 40 to receive all three shots.

Happy ending department: Herd immunity was eventually achieved, with the arrival of oral as well as injectable vaccine. No cases of polio have originated in the US since 1979 and we are on the doorstep of global eradication.

The challenges

When things fall apart, the center needs to hold.

On the one hand, we’ve got long lines, crashing vaccine registration Web sites and pharmacy-hopping in pursuit of elusive vaccines. “I feel like I’m trying to get a Beyonce ticket,” said a woman struggling to line up an appointment for her mom.

On the other hand, some pharmacies, supermarkets and hospitals are giving unscheduled vaccinations at the end of the day so that thawed doses don’t have to be tossed. You might get lucky.

The head of the nation’s largest nursing home association hopes to see COVID-19 vaccinations completed for residents and staff by March 1, Danielle Brown reports in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. Residents are cooperating (90% acceptance), staff not so much (40%-50%, hoping for 65% to 70%.)

The low rate of vaccination among long-term care employees is, frankly, embarrassing, McKnight’s James M. Berklan notes: “The world is watching. It’s no time to look the vaccine gift horse in the mouth, lest it soon be seen galloping toward more accepting groups.”

Steven Littlehale, a gerontological clinical nurse specialist and chief innovation officer for Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, explores why some caregivers are resisting vaccination in a McKnight’s Long-Term Care News guest column.

In Missouri, the Visiting Nurse Association is working on a plan to get home care and hospice workers—“a subset of healthcare workers that seem to have been left out”—vaccinated sooner rather than later.

The takeaway: It’s a logistical seesaw, an ethical teeter-totter. Somewhere in the middle is a place called balance, a space known as equity.

The rollout

We’re thinking on a grand scale. Now we need to walk the walk.

The takeaway: As of January 19, the U.S. count stood at 31 million doses sent to fridges and freezers and 15.7 million doses put in arms (including 2 million second doses). We’re proving that you crawl before you walk.

The resources

There’s lots to learn in the continuing education course known as COVID Prevention 101.

The New England Journal of Medicine has assembled a COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Center that includes frequently asked questions, research and review articles, clinical reports, management guidelines, commentary and podcasts.

Within the NEJM library, see an article by the leadership of Dallas’s Parkland Health & Hospital System on “Delivering Covid-19 Vaccines by Building Community Trust.” Among other recommendations, the simple “ask your doctor” is as valid as ever.

CNN’s website includes links to the central vaccination hubs in each of the 50 states.

v-safe is a smartphone tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows users to report side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine and sends reminders about the second dose.

A dozen industry leaders in health and technology—including Microsoft, Oracle, The Commons Project, Mayo Clinic and Salesforce—have formed a coalition called the Vaccination Credential Initiative. Its goal: to give people digital access to their vaccination and health records “so they can use tools like CommonPass to safely return to travel, work, school and life, while protecting their data privacy.”

The vaccine dashboard

Encouraging results for a single-dose regimen of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate have just been published. The company hopes to share Phase 3 results this month and, if the data are promising, will quickly apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

The Sanofi/GSK vaccine is being reformulated based on early trial results and new trials will begin in February. Don’t expect any regulatory submissions or approvals until much later in the year.

CureVac, a German company whose tagline is “the RNA people,” is teaming up with Bayer on the development of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the world’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine, is also based in Germany. Danke schoen.

Novavax has finalized an advance agreement to provide 51 million doses of its vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, to the government of Australia.

The rest

The variant strain of coronavirus that is now highly prevalent in London and southeast England (known as B.1.1.7) could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March, the CDC forecasts. As of Monday, there were just 122 documented cases in the U.S.

The Google News Initiative is giving $3 million to news and fact-checking organizations to combat vaccine myths and misinformation, adding to the $8 million it provided in 2020. Google notes that vaccine misinformation predates and will no doubt outlast the pandemic.

Don’t call us, we’ll call you. Overwhelmed by a “massive spike in demand” for vaccination appointments, a medical group in New Jersey is pleading with patients to cease and desist. Don’t call … don’t walk into the office or urgent care center … don’t send a message through your portal. In other words, dear patients, please be patient.

It’s not the first pandemic and it won’t be the last: The COVID-19 pandemic now rates as one of the 10 worst in human history.

Want to get away from it all? Take to the skies and follow the progress of Perseverance, a NASA mission launched last July 30 to search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars. The ETA is February 18. Also on NASA’s list: sending a woman to the moon by 2024. Mission name: Artemis, twin sister of Apollo. Jeopardy question! Or answer.

