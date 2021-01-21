BECG buys Scottish public affairs firm as third agency acquisition in six months
Built Environment Communications Group (BECG) has acquired Scottish public affairs agency Liberty One Communications (L1), as it seeks to expand its reach across the UK.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>