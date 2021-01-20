‘I’m gonna get a Peloton bike in the White House’: Fitness brand responds to Biden security questions

As the White House weighs whether it's a security risk for President Joe Biden to ride his Peloton in office -- spoiler alert: not really -- the exercise bike brand tweeted a “National Treasure” meme in response.

“I’m gonna get a Peloton bike in the White House,” a caption reads over a still of Nicolas Cage. In the movie, he actually says, “I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence.”

In the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration, experts questioned if he and first lady Jill Biden’s Peloton could be a cybersecurity risk. A Peloton is an internet-connected device with a microphone and camera that could theoretically be hacked, according to Popular Mechanics.

“At Peloton, we consider the security of our systems and the best interest of our members a top priority,” Peloton’s site explains. “However, no matter how much effort we put into system security, there can still be vulnerabilities present. Because of this, we are looking to the security community to help us meet this top priority through programs like responsible disclosure.”

So, is Peloton going to get one of its bikes in the White House?

The early consensus is that the 46th president will be able to bring the bike to the White House with a few alterations for security.

A Peloton representative was not immediately available for comment.