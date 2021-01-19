Joele Frank, SVC, Brunswick: which agencies topped Mergermarket 2020 M&A adviser rankings?
Joele Frank overtook Sard Verbinnen & Co (SVC) as the agency that handled the most M&A deals by value globally in 2020, although the latter retained the top spot by deal volume, new research shows.
