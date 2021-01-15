The PR Week: 1.15.2021: Julie Miller, Ancestry

Julie Miller, SVP and CCO of Ancestry sat down with The PR Week to talk about the company’s storytelling-focused campaigns, from the award-winning Railroad Ties to the recent campaign with Rob Lowe. Miller also spoke about having a geneaologist on the comms team, the success of the business during the pandemic, and the selection of Zeno Group as Ancestry’s U.S. AOR.

They also discussed the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, Pumpkin Pet Insurance’s “indoguration” event, Pfizer’s vaccine confidence campaign, the PRSA naming Linda Thomas Brooks as CEO and more.