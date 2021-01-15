Supreme Court rules for policyholders in landmark COVID-19 insurance case
Thousands of UK businesses are a step closer to receiving insurance payouts due to losses arising from pandemic restrictions after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of policyholders in a landmark case between the markets regulator and insurance industry.
