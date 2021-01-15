Hotels PR specialist NewDog launches
The agency will cater to the hotels industry, with a focus on the investment arm of the sector. It launches at a time when most hotels have adapted to lockdown rules, but remain a “mainstream asset class" with "a lot of pent-up demand”.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>