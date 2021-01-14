Brands: don’t bait hate to get attention
Nobody on the Cadbury board Zoom will be shocked by the response to its recent ad, which received a backlash from some on social media for showing two men kissing with a Creme Egg – and if they were, that would be the most worrying part of this campaign, surely?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>